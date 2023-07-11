Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

NFL’s Watt brothers make history on Wheaties box

J.J. and T.J. Watt are the first brothers to appear on the Wheaties box together.
J.J. and T.J. Watt are the first brothers to appear on the Wheaties box together.(Business Wire)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – NFL brothers J.J. and T.J. Watt have snagged a coveted honor in sports history by being featured on the front of the Wheaties cereal box.

They are the first brothers to appear on the Wheaties box together. This is also the first pair of athletes since 1935 to grace the box at the same time.

“It is a childhood dream come true to be on the next Wheaties box,” J.J. and T.J. Watt said in a news release. “To be included among the incredible roster of athletes who have been featured over the years is a true honor. We hope this box is a reminder for athletes and people everywhere to persevere – on the field and in life – and always champion what you’re passionate about.”

For more than 100 years, the iconic Wheaties box has boasted prominent athletes on the front, honoring what it means to be a champion and recognizing those who are not only the best at their sports, but who have broken barriers and made significant contributions to the world at large.

J.J. Watt is a three-time AP defensive player of the year. His 12-year career came to an end when he retired last season. His brother T.J. is a linebacker with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While maintaining successful athletic careers, the Watt brothers have kept service at the forefront of their lives outside the sport.

The limited-edition box will be on store shelves nationwide in early August.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in Ozark wreck.
Dale County wreck victim identified as 65-year-old man
Brittany Michelle Howerton filed the suit in Coffee County Circuit Court, naming Polaris...
Woman sues manufacturer and man for her son’s UTV death
Source: WBRC video
UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police
Former Dothan chief faces charges, trial nearing
Money (FILE)
Dothan shells out $52K to settle lawsuit brought after wreck

Latest News

Life South hosting Emergency Blood Drive July 11 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Life South hosting Emergency Blood Drive July 11
Gregory Gross is wheeled from a news conference about his arrest by Yuba City Police, in...
California man paralyzed from run-in with police gets $20 million settlement
The Headland 12u Baseball team is heading to Louisiana for the World Series after winning the...
Headland 12u Baseball Champs
Montpelier resident Ben Cheney and a companion survey rising floodwaters at the intersection of...
A surging river threatens Vermont’s capital as crews rescue more than 100 from swift water