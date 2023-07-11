News4Now: What’s Trending?
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass.
Current trending stories for the week of July 10:
- Dothan queens working to break the cycle, end domestic violence through service
- Former Dothan chief faces charges, trial nearing
- Judge blocks McCraney juror testimony during new trial bid
- Woman sues manufacturer and man for her son’s UTV death
- Geneva Police kicks off 2nd annual junior police academy
- UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police
- Children left alone, mom charged
- Pet of the Week: Elegant Everly
- Demand for nurses leads to scholarships
Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now.
