Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

News4Now: What’s Trending?

By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass.

Current trending stories for the week of July 10:

Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Victim identified in Ozark wreck.
Dale County wreck victim identified as 65-year-old man
Brittany Michelle Howerton filed the suit in Coffee County Circuit Court, naming Polaris...
Woman sues manufacturer and man for her son’s UTV death
Baby Harlow found safe.
UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police
Former Dothan chief faces charges, trial nearing
Money (FILE)
Dothan shells out $52K to settle lawsuit brought after wreck

Latest News

Life South hosting Emergency Blood Drive July 11 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Life South hosting Emergency Blood Drive July 11
LifeSouth to host emergency blood drive
LifeSouth hosting emergency blood drive today
The Dothan City Animal Shelter joins us again for Pet of the Week with a loveable feline named...
Pet of the Week: Elegant Everly
Jenne shares his bees with 21K subscribers on YouTube.
Why Bruce Jenne is proud to ‘bee’ a farmer