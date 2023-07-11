LifeSouth hosting emergency blood drive today

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Due to a critical need, LifeSouth Community Blood Center is hosting a blood drive today, July 11 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m..

Their Bloodmobile will be parked and accepting donations next to Southeast Health Wound Care on Fairview Avenue.

Each donor will receive a $20 e-gift card and be entered into a drawing to win an even bigger prize.

Make plans today to donate blood that could potentially save a life.

