LifeSouth hosting emergency blood drive today

LifeSouth to host emergency blood drive
By Grace Owens
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Due to a critical need, LifeSouth Community Blood Center is hosting a blood drive today, July 11 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m..

Their Bloodmobile will be parked and accepting donations next to Southeast Health Wound Care on Fairview Avenue.

Each donor will receive a $20 e-gift card and be entered into a drawing to win an even bigger prize.

Make plans today to donate blood that could potentially save a life.

