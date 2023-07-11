Wiregrass Gives Back
High speed chase leads to arrest of suspected kidnapper

A Florida man is behind bars following the high speed pursuit through Geneva County.
By Will Polston
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A wanted Florida man is off the streets following a high speed chase.

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office was making a traffic stop Monday Afternoon when the driver decided to flee.

According to police reports, he headed to Geneva County. Multiple agencies responded working to get the driver off the road.

“Samson PD was able to spike the vehicle with the use of spike strips. just south of County Road 403 on 87 prior to reaching Samson city limits,” said Geneva County Investigator Cory Dean. “At this point, Geneva County deputies took over the pursuit.”

Following the spike, Geneva County police reported the driver continued driving with three tires blown.

Shortly after, Dean says the team was able to detain the driver during an on-foot pursuit.

The driver was identified as Michael Duncan Jr of Crestwood, FL.

“Here in Geneva County, {he’s facing} attempt to elude, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second, reckless endangerment, obstruction as well as criminal mischief,” said Dean.

Upon detaining Duncan, the investigation unit found out Duncan had a warrant for his arrest related to a kidnapping in Okaloosa County Florida.

The warrant says Duncan was involved in a traffic stop on July 9, 2023. In the car with him was a female friend and her child. Though asked multiple times to step out of the vehicle, OCSO says Duncan would not comply.

According to reports, he then moved to the driver seat from the passenger with the child still in the car and fled the scene, reaching triple-digit speeds.

Now, Duncan is being held in the Geneva County Jail without bond.

“As a team, we are able to get stuff done without putting anyone else in danger. That’s the ultimate goal,” said Dean. “We got a criminal off the streets and no one was injured.”

Duncan was previously arrested in 2020 in Pensacola for child endagerment and resisting arrest.Police say he was also driving on a suspended license.

Duncan could face possible extradition to Florida.

Dean said this arrest couldn’t have been made without the dispatchers and all responding units.

