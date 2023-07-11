Headland 5th grader wins Miss Elementary America scholarship pageant

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - The Miss High School America Scholarship Pageant has been around for over a decade. Each year, young women from all across the country compete for the national title.

The organization consists of age divisions from elementary school through college. The competition is held each year in Little Rock, Arkansas, and this year a 10-year-old Headland girl brought home one of the titles.

August Kate Henderson is the newly crowned Miss Elementary America 5th Grade 2023.

“I was in complete shock,” August Kate said.

This is an understatement of her emotions when she heard her name called as the national winner.

“It’s a really big dream come true,” August Kate said.

August Kate made a big splash on the national stage where she competed in the evening gown, interview, and fashion runway competition. Also, a part of the contestants’ overall scoring is a community service project.

“It means a lot to me,” August Kate said. “I’m really excited that I won this title.”

Her proud mother, Tara Henderson, is just as joyful.

“I’ve seen her work another year and so I’m just extremely happy for her and just overwhelmed with emotions and excitement,” Tara said.

August Kate’s title will always be near to her heart. It is a title she says she has worked hard to earn and represent this organization.

With all of the excitement from her recently accomplished goal, she is ready to begin her year of service as she knows great work lies ahead.

“I like to volunteer at Love in Action Ministries and at the Salvation Army and the Wiregrass Area Food Bank,” August Kate said.

August Kate stays busy donating her time to these Wiregrass nonprofits and organizations. However, the work does not stop there.

She visits classrooms where she spreads the message B.R.A.V.E., which she says stands for “building respect and value for everyone,” a national platform founded by the Miss High School America Pageant Organization.

“(B.R.A.V.E.) tells others to stand up for bullying, to be kind, and to report bullying to an adult,” said August Kate. “I think it’s really important for kids to learn about this platform especially if they have been bullied or if they see somebody being bullied.”

With her new shiny hat and heart of service, August Kate has a goal of teaching this platform from coast to coast this year. She plans to accomplish this goal through ventriloquism so the message to students will be fun, engaging, and most importantly memorable.

Her puppet Joey will attend classroom visits with her where she will read a book and perform skits to teach students the importance of being kind to everyone. To make the visit even more impactful, she plans to give the students a bracelet so they can have it as a daily reminder to be B.R.A.V.E.

Her mother believes this is not only a learning experience for students but also for August Kate.

“I can tell just by the past couple of years really diving into community service and going to classrooms and talking to kids that she has learned a lot and so it makes me happy to see her sharing that with people around her and to hopefully being a light to them and just reminding people to be kind and to give back,” Tara Henderson said.

August Kate is also teaching another message this year that represents her personal platform. It’s the motto ‘Shine,’ which stands for serve, help, inspire, never give up and encourage.

