Georgia head coach says he is trying to fix speeding issues with team

ATHENS, Ga. (WTVY) - Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said he hasn’t yet solved the speeding issue that has plagued his team but he is “constantly looking and searching” for ways to address it, according to ESPN.

Just last week, freshman outside linebacker Samuel M’Pemba was given a ticket for driving 88 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone. That’s according to records from the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

His citation happened about an hour before Bulldogs receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint made an appearance in an Athens courtroom, and pleaded guilty to driving 90 mph in a 45 mph zone.

M’Pemba’s citation was at least the 11th traffic-related moving violation involving Georgia football players and their cars since Jan. 15, when offensive lineman Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in a wreck.

Then, police believe LeCroys’s SUV was racing a car being driving by former Bulldogs defensive tackle Jalen Carter. Officers said LeCroy’s SUV was traveling more than 100 mph when it left the road and slammed into power poles and trees.

In an interview with ESPN in March, Smart said he had enlisted the help of officers from Athens-Clarke County Police, University of Georgia Police and the Georgia State Patrol in educating his players about the dangers of racing and driving fast

