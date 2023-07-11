Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Georgia head coach says he is trying to fix speeding issues with team

FILE - Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks during a media day ahead of the national...
FILE - Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks during a media day ahead of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Georgia and TCU, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. Kirby Smart insists he has not lost control of a program that has produced back-to-back national championships but has been rocked by offseason arrests and a car crash that claimed the lives of a player and a recruiting staffer. “There’s no lack of control for our program,” Smart said Tuesday, March 14, before the Bulldogs' first spring practice. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)(Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP)
By Briana Jones and ESPN
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (WTVY) - Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said he hasn’t yet solved the speeding issue that has plagued his team but he is “constantly looking and searching” for ways to address it, according to ESPN.

Just last week, freshman outside linebacker Samuel M’Pemba was given a ticket for driving 88 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone. That’s according to records from the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

His citation happened about an hour before Bulldogs receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint made an appearance in an Athens courtroom, and pleaded guilty to driving 90 mph in a 45 mph zone.

M’Pemba’s citation was at least the 11th traffic-related moving violation involving Georgia football players and their cars since Jan. 15, when offensive lineman Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in a wreck.

Then, police believe LeCroys’s SUV was racing a car being driving by former Bulldogs defensive tackle Jalen Carter. Officers said LeCroy’s SUV was traveling more than 100 mph when it left the road and slammed into power poles and trees.

Jalen Carter questioned on scene of deadly crash involving UGA player, staffer
Jalen Carter questioned on scene of deadly crash involving UGA player, staffer

In an interview with ESPN in March, Smart said he had enlisted the help of officers from Athens-Clarke County Police, University of Georgia Police and the Georgia State Patrol in educating his players about the dangers of racing and driving fast

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in Ozark wreck.
Dale County wreck victim identified as 65-year-old man
Brittany Michelle Howerton filed the suit in Coffee County Circuit Court, naming Polaris...
Woman sues manufacturer and man for her son’s UTV death
Baby Harlow found safe.
UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police
Former Dothan chief faces charges, trial nearing
Money (FILE)
Dothan shells out $52K to settle lawsuit brought after wreck

Latest News

11-year-old Prestin Moorer-Jones prepares to compete in the AAU Junior Olympics next month in...
11-year-old Montgomery native races into junior Olympics
Troy's Zach Fruit selected by the Baltimore Orioles with the 271st pick of the 2023 MLB...
Troy’s Zach Fruit Selected by Baltimore in Ninth Round of MLB Draft
The Headland 12u Baseball team is heading to Louisiana for the World Series after winning the...
Time for the World Series
The team ran through the D1 AAA 10U bracket to clinch its spot.
Dothan American heading to Dixie Youth World Series