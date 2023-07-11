Geneva Police kicks off 2nd annual junior police academy

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Some kids in Geneva County are getting an inside look at what a cop’s life is like.

The Geneva Police Department is kicking off their junior police academy today, welcoming 25 middle school students from across the county to see what it is like to be a police officer.

This is the second time the department is hosting the program, following its inaugural year.

Monday’s focus was centered around safety, primarily focusing on internet and gun safety.

Geneva Police Chief Pepper Mock shared why it is good for kids to learn about these safety precautions at a young age.

“Number one, we’re making sure they have a good basis for a good life with character and integrity and number two for safety,” said Chief Mock. “Most of their time is spent around their peers that may not be hearing what they need to hear when it comes to gun safety, internet safety and living life in general.”

“We want to try to help parents out by giving a little more instruction in that.”

Later this week, the kids will put their knowledge to the test and learn to conduct an investigation.

The academy wraps up on Thursday, July 13.

