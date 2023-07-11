Wiregrass Gives Back
Five in running for EMA director

By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Five Houston County Emergency Management Agency director finalists will be interviewed by county commissioners next week. County Chairman Brandon Shoupe said one finalist withdrew from consideration.

Chris Judah’s forced resignation last month created the opening, with Shoupe accusing Judah of not following directives by refusing to end a contract relationship with a worker after he was ordered to do so.

On the day commissioners removed Judah Dothan Police arrested that worker on computer tampering charges related to sensitive emergency communications.

Interviews for the EMA director opening will take place on July 18.

