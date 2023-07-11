Wiregrass Gives Back
Fire breaks out at Northwest Florida airport

Officials say a single pickup truck had become engulfed in flames.(Viewer footage)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A fire broke out at Northwest Florida International Airport (ECP) on Tuesday, according to officials.

Around 1:28 p.m., staff received a call-in to a leased area of the airport a private tenant had rented.

Officials say a single pickup truck had become engulfed in flames. ECP’s fire response were able to quickly extinguish the blaze, and everything was cleaned up by 3:28 p.m.

No airport operations were reportedly impacted.

ECP states one man was sent to the hospital, but his condition is unknown at this time.

We’ll continue to update this story if we learn any more information.

