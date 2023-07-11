Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Drier today

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Amber Kulick
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS - Drier today so no need to grab the rain gear on the way out the door, this afternoon the best chance will be along and below I10 in Florida but that chance is only around 10%. Temperatures for the rest of the week will stay around the lower to middle 90s for highs with drier days ahead until Friday when the moisture returns and so do the rain chances. Isolated showers and storms will be possible for Friday and Saturday but rain chances go up by Sunday and Monday of next week.

TODAY - Mostly sunny, a stray shower. High near 92°. Winds W 5-10 mph 10%

TONIGHT - Mostly clear. Low near 74°. Winds SW 5 mph 5%

TOMORROW - Mostly sunny, a stray shower. High near 93°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 10%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 94° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 94° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 94° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 77° High: 92° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 92° 50%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 93° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 92° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY- Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher,Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in Ozark wreck.
Dale County wreck victim identified as 65-year-old man
Money (FILE)
Dothan shells out $52K to settle lawsuit brought after wreck
Brittany Michelle Howerton filed the suit in Coffee County Circuit Court, naming Polaris...
Woman sues manufacturer and man for her son’s UTV death
Former Dothan chief faces charges, trial nearing
The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
Dale County wreck claims one life

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Monday, July 10, 2023
4Warn Weather
Drier Pattern On The Way
Color The Weather 07-10-23
Color The Weather 07-10-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 07-10-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 07-10-23