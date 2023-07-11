SYNOPSIS - Drier today so no need to grab the rain gear on the way out the door, this afternoon the best chance will be along and below I10 in Florida but that chance is only around 10%. Temperatures for the rest of the week will stay around the lower to middle 90s for highs with drier days ahead until Friday when the moisture returns and so do the rain chances. Isolated showers and storms will be possible for Friday and Saturday but rain chances go up by Sunday and Monday of next week.

TODAY - Mostly sunny, a stray shower. High near 92°. Winds W 5-10 mph 10%

TONIGHT - Mostly clear. Low near 74°. Winds SW 5 mph 5%

TOMORROW - Mostly sunny, a stray shower. High near 93°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 10%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 94° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 94° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 94° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 77° High: 92° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 92° 50%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 93° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 92° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY- Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

