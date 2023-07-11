Demand for nurses leads to scholarships

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The nursing shortage is a national problem seen in the Wiregrass, and Southeast Medical Center is combating the issue by providing nursing scholarships.

According to the National Council of State Boards of Nursing, about 100,000 registered nurses left the workforce during the past two years, and another 600,000 reported an intent to leave by 2027.

“A nursing shortage is something we have known has been coming for many years, and we know it will be coming for many years to come,” Chief Nursing Officer, Melissa Owens, said.

There are a few reasons why there is a nursing shortage. According to Owens, one harsh reality is that demand will never cease.

“We are always expanding,” Owens said. “With us having a comprehensive stroke center now, we have a level three NICU.”

“When you have an aging population and a lot of chronic diseases that are continuing to evolve, we aren’t getting healthier.

The demand is just getting higher.”

According to Owens, all areas of the hospital need nurses. Some more than others

“Some of the more specialty areas are a little more attractive,” Owens said. “Because it does provide for a little more Monday through Friday type schedule.

When you think of the non-Monday through Friday type schedules, they are getting a little more difficult to fill.”

Southeast also needs RNs who can fill the big shoes that come with leadership positions that require RNs to train college students who come in for clinicals. With the need for nurses all around, Southeast Medical Center has already offered scholarships for their nurses to advance their degrees.

“We talk about, you know, how the faculty members here in the schools don’t typically have sufficient resources to provide that clinical faculty,” Owens said. This allows those nurses to gain the education they need to help train future nurses in the organization.”

They also provide scholarships for employees to go to nursing school.

“Last year, we had three recipients for the Walter Scott Foundation Scholarship, and this year we awarded eight $5,000 scholarships,” Owens said.

Only nurses and employees who already work for Southeast Medical Center are eligible for the Walter Scott Foundation Scholarships. The medical center plans to continue the scholarships next year.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.