Bird & Bean Coffee under new ownership

A well known downtown Dothan coffee shop is now owned by someone who already knows the ropes of the establishment.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A coffee shop that has been in Dothan for over a decade is now under new ownership.

Daniel Hogg, who graduated from the University of Alabama, is excited about making multiple changes to Bird & Bean.

”I’m very excited about the future,” said Hogg. “I really want to highlight the story of coffee and where it comes from. It’s why we focus on it the way we do.”

Hogg has been in management with Bird & Bean for over 4 years. The former owner asked him to take over, and the process was a little over 5 months.

Now, he has been currently running this establishment for over a week.

Though he is not actively hiring, with that being held off until the fall, Hogg says he is still implementing new changes that will spruce up the current coffee shop.

“We hope to upgrade some of our equipment, have some new tools in place,” explained Hogg. “We hope to have a regularly featured special.”

The coffee shop is located in downtown Dothan at 144 N Foster Street, right across the street from KBC, open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

