Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

After less than 3 years, McDonald’s is getting rid of its McCafé bakery lineup

McDonald's is getting rid of these sweet menu items.
McDonald's is getting rid of these sweet menu items.(McDonald's)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – McDonald’s is scrapping baked goods from its menu less than three years after debuting the items.

The McCafé bakery lineup consists of apple fritters, blueberry muffins and cinnamon rolls.

The fast food company said the lineup will be phased out beginning this month.

McDonald’s hinted that perhaps the items weren’t selling as strongly as before, saying the team is always listening to their fans.

The fast food giant rolled out the bakery lineup in October 2020 when the chain was reportedly struggling against new competitors and adjusting to customers working from home.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in Ozark wreck.
Dale County wreck victim identified as 65-year-old man
Brittany Michelle Howerton filed the suit in Coffee County Circuit Court, naming Polaris...
Woman sues manufacturer and man for her son’s UTV death
Baby Harlow found safe.
UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police
Former Dothan chief faces charges, trial nearing
Money (FILE)
Dothan shells out $52K to settle lawsuit brought after wreck

Latest News

Senators tee off on PGA execs over merger
Senators grill PGA execs on negotiations with LIV Golf
Officials say a single pickup truck had become engulfed in flames.
Fire breaks out at Northwest Florida airport
Senators grill PGA execs on negotiations with LIV Golf
File - Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S....
Microsoft can move ahead with record $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, judge rules
Police say 9-year-old Ulysses Campos was killed in a drive-by shooting while attending his...
Man charged with murder in fatal drive-by shooting of 9-year-old suburban Chicago boy