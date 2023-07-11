Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

11-year-old Montgomery native races into junior Olympics

11-year-old Prestin Moorer-Jones prepares to compete in the AAU Junior Olympics next month in...
11-year-old Prestin Moorer-Jones prepares to compete in the AAU Junior Olympics next month in Des Moines, Iowa.(Source: WSFA)
By Jahmal Kennedy
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery is a hotbed for talent that’s expressed itself at higher levels. Perhaps the future ahead lies in what current 11-year-old Prestin Moorer-Jones could do for track and field.

Last year Moorer-Jones entered the double-digit age sphere and, at the same time, entered a new sport, track and field. His start, all thanks to the world of social media.

“I had a football video, and the track coach reached out to my dad,” said the young Prestin.

In the video, Prestin says he made a “spectacular move” on his way to scoring a touchdown. Prestin’s father says the track coach who reached out to him had only one question.

“One of the coaches reached out and just wanted to know why [Prestin] wasn’t running track,” said Prestin’s father, Justin Moorer-Jones.

From that point on that, Prestin’s focus began to shift, especially after running his first race.

“When I won, it was like, yeah, this is a sport I really want to get into,’” he said.

So, now Prestin is putting football to the side, a sport he’s played since he was five, to focus on track and field full-time. He says track offers the bigger platform.

Since picking up track and field, Prestin’s racked up quite the collection of medals, and he and his family’s traveled all over the country, including to places his father thought they’d never see.

“We on the ride on this journey,” said Justin.

One of the places Prestin’s success will take him and his family next is the AAU Junior Olympics in Des Moines, Iowa. Prestin is set to compete in the 100-meter dash in the 11-year-old division.

“I expect to place in the top three, but if I don’t, I expect to place in the top five,” said Prestin.

Prestin’s father, Justin, believes wholeheartedly in his son’s abilities. After all, it’s something both Prestin’s parents have noticed from the jump.

“We just knew we had to do everything to display his talents on any level that we could,” Justin said, “and when we found this avenue of track, we just knew that we had to do everything that we could to push this.”

Prestin doesn’t take for granted what opportunities lie before him, either.

“I’ve noticed that not many people have the chance that I have. Not many people have my gift, so it’s kind of amazing. You have to realize it at some point,” he said.

That’s why Prestin says he views the upcoming Junior Olympics as a “business trip.” He says there’s no time to take anything lightly.

“When you get on that track, it’s game time, not playtime,” said Prestin.

Even with such a serious view, he still takes the time to enjoy the heat of his competitions, especially with his family cheering in the crowds.

“Yeah, they’re pretty supportive. I can hear them all the way when I’m on the track. It’s pretty cool,” he said. “When they show me the videos, and I watch how I did, I can hear my brothers screaming, so I have a big expectation.”

Prestin will enter the competition ranked as the state of Alabama’s top 100-meter sprinter in his age group. Carrying that burden seems like child’s play for someone who’s become dedicated to his new craft.

If you would like to donate to Prestin’s GoFundMe ahead of the competition, you can do so here. The AAU Junior Olympics begin July 31 and runs through Aug. 5. Prestin begins competition on Aug. 1.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in Ozark wreck.
Dale County wreck victim identified as 65-year-old man
Brittany Michelle Howerton filed the suit in Coffee County Circuit Court, naming Polaris...
Woman sues manufacturer and man for her son’s UTV death
Baby Harlow found safe.
UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police
Former Dothan chief faces charges, trial nearing
Money (FILE)
Dothan shells out $52K to settle lawsuit brought after wreck

Latest News

FILE - Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks during a media day ahead of the national...
Georgia head coach says he is trying to fix speeding issues with team
Troy's Zach Fruit selected by the Baltimore Orioles with the 271st pick of the 2023 MLB...
Troy’s Zach Fruit Selected by Baltimore in Ninth Round of MLB Draft
The Headland 12u Baseball team is heading to Louisiana for the World Series after winning the...
Time for the World Series
The team ran through the D1 AAA 10U bracket to clinch its spot.
Dothan American heading to Dixie Youth World Series