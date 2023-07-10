Woman sues manufacturer and man for her son’s UTV death

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The mother of a teen killed in an UTV accident this year filed a lawsuit Monday against the vehicle’s manufacturer and a Kinston man who she blames for the accident that took her son’s life.

Brittany Michelle Howerton filed the suit in Coffee County Circuit Court, naming Polaris Industries and Kinston resident Barney McCrummen as defendants.

John Parker Howerton, 13, died when the vehicle he rode flipped on March 19 in the Kinston area.

In one side of the story, Brittany Howerton claims her son died needlessly when the Ranger model he operated overturned.

The suit claims that Polaris had a defective manufacturing design that made the vehicle that killed her son, John Parker Howerton, unsafe.

Besides the Minnesota-based company, Brittany Howerton seeks damages from McCrummen, who she accuses of negligence because he allowed her child to ride the vehicle.

The lawsuit that demands a jury trial and seeks unspecified damages.

John Parker Howerton is the son of Slocomb Police Chief Scotty Howerton.

