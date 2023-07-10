Wiregrass Gives Back
Weather sirens malfunction, inadvertently sound

Downtown Dothan(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to Houston County’s Emergency Management Agency, weather sirens sounded in Dothan Monday morning due to a malfunction.

The EMA spokesperson said that the sirens were inadvertently activated at about 9: 15 a.m. but were turned off a few minutes later.

While there has been severe weather over the past few days, there were no storms when sirens sounded.

