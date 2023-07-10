Used car lot shuts down, leaving buyers with no titles

No statewide system exists to help car buyers who are stuck with cars they cannot drive.
By Harry Samler
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rosalind Wise took her husband’s advice when he found a gently used 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee at The Car Spot.

Wise loves her new/used vehicle, but has yet to receive her tag. That’s because The Car Spot has seemingly closed.

Used car dealers have 30 days in Georgia to process paperwork and transfer the title to its new owner. If the car is financed, the lender holds the title until the debt is paid.

Temporary tags are good for 30 days. If a dealer falls behind, the buyer can request a 30-day extension, but in DeKalb - where Wise lives - one temporary tag extension is the limit.

The Georgia Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division (CPD) confirmed Wise needs her title. The office provides steps to replace missing or lost titles online, but the process is time-consuming and may require a lawyer.

Wise doesn’t have time. Like other buyers, time is running out, and she can’t afford to wait months for a new title. But if she drives with an expired tag, even with her paperwork and insurance coverage, she and other drivers could be stopped by police.

The DeKalb County Vehicle Registration Office offered one possible alternative for an extension. The county requires proof the dealership is closed, but Wise would need to send a certified letter to The Car Spot and wait for it to be returned to sender. Tag office employees told Wise to come back with the unopened letter, and she may be able to get a second extension.

“It’s exhausting,” Wise said, “because you don’t know if they’re going to give it to you, and if they don’t, you are out of luck. You can either drive illegally or your car is locked down at home until you can get a proper title.”

A CPD spokesperson said when multiple cases are involved, the office may be able to assist customers with getting the titles.

The Georgia Independent Automobile Dealers Association said there is no statewide system to help car buyers who are stuck with cars they cannot drive.

If there's something you would like Atlanta News First′s Consumer Investigator Better Call Harry to look into, fill out this submission form.

