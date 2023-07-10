Wiregrass Gives Back
Scattered showers and storms possible today

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:44 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS - Scattered showers and storms today so make sure to grab the rain gear as you head back to work. We will see rain move in later this morning before a small break early in the afternoon and another chance of showers and storms later on this afternoon, some storms could have some gusty winds and small hail. Rain chances drop over the next few days in our Alabama and Georgia counties, the sea breeze will bring afternoon showers and storms to our Florida counties. Temperatures will also go back up through the week back into the middle 90s for highs. The weekend will bring back isolated shower and storms chances in the afternoon hours.

TODAY - Scattered showers and storms. High near 90°. Winds W 10-15 mph 50%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds SW/W 5 mph 5%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. High near 92°. Winds W 5-10 mph 20%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 95° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 95° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 95° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 94° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 96° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 94° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 93° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- * Small Craft Advisory * Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 15 kts. Seas 3-4 ft

