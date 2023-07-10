Marianna murder victim identified

MARIANNA, Fla. (WTVY) - A 36-year-old Marianna man has now been publicly identified as the victim of a July 6 shooting that resulted in his death and an ongoing homicide investigation.

According to information released by the Marianna Police Department, the man is identified as Tony Manning, and new details have now been unveiled about the events that lead to his death.

The investigation revealed Manning became involved in an altercation that started when a vehicle approached his residence while he was outside. Several individuals exited the vehicle and approached Manning, with one person armed with a gun which they used to shoot at Manning.

Manning attempted to run as the armed individual continued to shoot at him, with several bullets striking him. Manning eventually made it to a neighbor’s house and collapsed, resulting in police receiving a call for service at around 1:20 p.m. to the Harley Drive.

Manning, was taken to Jackson Hospital and later died as a result of his injuries.

Multiple interviews have been conducted during the investigation period, with investigators working around the clock to collect evidence. According to the release, suspects related to the incident have been identified, but there is currently no one in police custody.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, and anyone with information in reference to the crime is urged to contact Marianna Police at (850) 526-3125. You can also submit an anonymous tip by contacting Chipola Crimestoppers at (850) 526-5000.

