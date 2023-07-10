Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Man’s car ends up on top of another car at Mississippi mall

Police say Robert Herring was taken to a medical center after his vehicle ended up on another...
Police say Robert Herring was taken to a medical center after his vehicle ended up on another car at a Mississippi mall.(Clay Edwards)
By Jordon Gray and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Police say a man was taken to a medical center after his vehicle ended up on top of a car at a Mississippi mall.

Ridgeland Police Lt. Eddy Addison says the department received several phone calls prior to the Sunday incident that reported Robert Herring driving recklessly on Interstate 55, WLBT reports.

Once police arrived at the Renaissance at Colony Park outdoor shopping mall, Addison says they found several empty containers of alcohol inside the vehicle. Because of this and because Herring allegedly smelled of alcohol, officers executed a search warrant to draw blood.

The blood test results are not known at this time.

Herring was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
Dale County wreck claims one life
Bonnie Unger photo
Police searching for missing Enterprise woman
Jamie Connolly at the Houston County Courthouse with attorney David Harrison on November 7, 2022.
Woman whose love affair led to prosecutor’s downfall jailed
South Alabama man is apparent drowning victim
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow and Rodreshia Russaw leave the federal courthouse in Montgomery after...
Kenneth Glasgow’s family promised immunity in plea deal

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Las Vegas Police Department shows Officer Caleb...
Las Vegas police officer set to go on trial over $165k stolen in 3 casino heists
President Joe Biden speaks on the Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action in college...
Biden to have tea with King Charles and promote clean energy
Flooding from storms, heavy rain kills 1 in New York
A Boy Scout died in a boating accident on a New Hampshire lake while attending camp,...
Boy Scout dies in boating accident on lake while at camp