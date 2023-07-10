Listening to America: Suicide

Wiregrass Gives Back
By Peter Zampa
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In “Listening to America” Peter Zampa travels the country, asking people about the issues that matter to them. Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the U.S. Across the country, tens of thousands of people complete suicide every year. In this weeks’ piece, Peter goes to Wyoming and speaks with parents who lost their to son to suicide, and are using their grief to change the lives of other people who are struggling. He also visits an organization that offers intervention and resources to people who need mental health assistance and provides support to those impacted by suicide.

