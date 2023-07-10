Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Judge blocks McCraney juror testimony during new trial bid

Murder suspect Coley McCraney leaves the Dale County Courthouse on April 18, 2023. His...
Murder suspect Coley McCraney leaves the Dale County Courthouse on April 18, 2023. His attorneys David Harrison (to his left) and Andrew Scarborough (ahead with satchel) accompany him(wtvy)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dale County judge quashed subpoenas that would have forced jurors who convicted Coley McCraney of murdering two teens to testify during his bid for a new trial.

Dale County Assistant District Attorney Emmett Massey successfully argued there is no evidence that those jurors wrongly used social media during the April trial as McCraney’s attorneys claim.

Massey claims even if those posts were made, they were not related to the trial or deliberations that resulted in a life without parole sentence for McCraney.

A jury convicted him of shooting 17-year-olds Tracie Hawlett and J.B. Beasley in 1999.

READ MORE: GUILTY: Jurors proclaim McCraney a killer

DNA linked the McCraney to their death 20 years later.

Since then, Ozark trial defense attorneys Andrew Scarborough and David Harrison have alleged juror misconduct related to social media posts.

If Judge Bill Filmore rejects the new trial bid following the July 17 hearing—and that seems likely—those attorneys will head to the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals in hopes of overturning the conviction.

WATCH: JB and Tracie: The Teen Murders

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
Dale County wreck claims one life
Bonnie Unger photo
Police searching for missing Enterprise woman
Money (FILE)
Dothan shells out $52K to settle lawsuit brought after wreck
Jamie Connolly at the Houston County Courthouse with attorney David Harrison on November 7, 2022.
Woman whose love affair led to prosecutor’s downfall jailed
Victim identified in Ozark wreck.
Dale County wreck victim identified as 65-year-old man

Latest News

36-year-old Tony Manning (pictured) died from his injuries after a July 6 altercation in...
Marianna murder victim identified
Talking the 2023 Cattleman's Dinner
Talking the 2023 Cattleman's Association Dinner
New online curriculum for health professionals to help battle opioid epidemic
Former Dothan chief faces charges, trial nearing