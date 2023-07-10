Wiregrass Gives Back
Investigation launched into Seagrove incident, residents react

By Claire Jones
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At least one person was reportedly left with minor injuries, and the community left with a lot of questions, after an incident in Seagrove July 4th.

Investigators with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said due to many conflicting stories, they’re still trying to figure out what exactly happened. But they do know there were more than 100 teenagers on Seagrove beach near the Dogwood beach access around 10:45 p.m.

Authorities said the teens were rowdy, and there were reportedly fireworks involved in the incident, and someone confronted the group. In footage taken at the incident, teens can be seen in a physical altercation with at least one person.

Investigators said there were at least two victims that got caught up in the incident, and they are working with both of them.

“We were made aware of an incident on July fourth there on Dogwood beach access, we’ve been in contact with two victims involved.” Walton County Sheriff’s Capitan Robert Gray said. “We’ve been checking on them and working with them throughout this investigation.”

After video of the incident went viral on social media, and public outcry for answers, Walton County Sheriff Mike Adkinson took to Facebook to address the situation.

“This particular incident at Dogwood is something I felt like we should’ve anticipated” Adkinson said. “We’ve had issues down at the dogwood access. We’ve gone in there several times. And we should have anticipated, quite frankly, there being a problem. And we’re going to make some changes.”

Many area residents said those changes are much needed as these occurrences seem to be happening more often.

“Super concerning that the [sheriff’s office] kind of allowed what has been going on for a couple of months to escalate to what it did,” one concerned resident said. “But I’m hopeful, from their communication with me and what I’ve seen on Facebook, they’re going to try to handle it, and I think all eyes will be on them for sure.”

Deputies told NewsChannel 7 they are going to continue adding staff and making changes to prevent any more violent disturbances from happening in the future.

“Especially during our peak times, we’ve increased our staffing down here at the Dogwood beach access and different areas that we’re having issues,” Gray said. “We just make sure that we have a lot of resources available to make sure if there is an issue that we can handle it.”

WCSO investigators ask that if you have any information regarding this incident, or if you ever see anything you deem as suspicious or unruly, to call them at (850) 892-8186.

NewsChannel 7 will continue to follow this ongoing investigation and keep you updated as more information is released.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

