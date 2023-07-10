Drier Pattern On The Way

SYNOPSIS – Somewhat drier air is on the way to the Wiregrass, limiting rain chances for the coming days as temperatures run close to normal. We’ll see moisture increase late in the week and into the weekend, upping rain chances.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, a stray shower south. Low near 73°. Winds light W.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High near 92°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 74° High: 93° 10%

THU: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 75° High: 94° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 76° High: 94° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 94° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 77° High: 94° 40%

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 92° 50%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – A disturbance east of Bermuda will have an opportunity for low-end organization through mid-week as it moves eastward. The rest of the tropics are tranquil.

