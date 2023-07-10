Wiregrass Gives Back
Dothan shells out $52K to settle lawsuit brought after wreck

By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan commissioners voted on Wednesday to pay $52,050 to a couple injured in an accident caused by a city worker five years ago.

That settlement ends a lawsuit brought by Terry and Brandi Roberts in 2020 that claimed the couple’s injuries caused them lost wages.

According to the suit, city worker Ashley Derwin caused the wreck when she struck another vehicle in the rear, pushing it into the path of a Ford F-250 driven by Terry Roberts while his wife was a passenger on April 10, 2018.

The second vehicle’s driver, Patricia Peters, also filed a lawsuit that a Houston County judge dismissed in 2020.

