Dothan queens working to break the cycle, end domestic violence through service

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On a mission to make a difference, the reigning Miss Dothan is dedicating her time and service to eradicating domestic violence in Alabama.

Miss Dothan, Emma Claire Hinson, came into the title with a goal: to use her platform as Miss Dothan to empower, encourage, and volunteer to create a better, brighter future. For Hinson, this means tackling domestic violence and making a positive change for women in her community.

According to Hinson, domestic violence is the leading cause of injury for women. The National Coalition continues this statement, stating that 1 in 3 women are subjected to physical abuse by their partners in the State of Alabama alone.

Every 9 seconds in the United States, a woman is assaulted or beaten. Hinson wants to change that statistic.

“There is no act of kindness that is too small, we all can lift others up, lend a hand, offer support, pray—as long as we have compassion, awareness and a heart to serve others. I’m so grateful that we are living in a community that has grown so much but not outgrown their commitment to helping others and supporting those in need,” said Hinson.

Focusing on care for mothers and children in the Wiregrass, the Miss Dothan Royalty have spent their reign serving others. They have collected non-perishable foods for the Wiregrass Children’s home, and recently hosted a toiletry drive to benefit victims of domestic violence.

On July 12, the acts of service toward this effort continues with Hinson and her Little Miss Dothan, Caroline Taylor, reading to children at Downtown Books. The Miss Dothan Royalty will also be attending a Bridgerton themed event on July 13, collecting school supplies for children living at the House of Ruth.

Based in Dothan, Alabama, the House of Ruth provides safe haven for those escaping domestic violence situations. They work continuously to break the cycle of domestic violence in Alabama, providing care and various services to victims from several counties in the Wiregrass.

“I am grateful we have this resource available within our community and feel we should all be doing everything we can to support those that need this the most,” expressed Hinson.

The Miss Dothan Royalty will continue to pick up donations throughout the week. They plan on presenting the collect toiletries and school supplies to children living at the House of Ruth on Friday, July 14.

For more information on the Miss Dothan queens and their reign, visit their website.

