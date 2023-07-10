Dale County wreck victim identified as 65-year-old man

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dale County man was identified as the fatality in a wreck that happened on Sunday near Ozark.

Robert Lee Clarke, 65, who lived close to the scene of the wreck was the lone occupant of a single vehicle accident and identified by Dale County Coroner John Cauley

The accident occurred along Bill Deloney Road and Andrews Avenue.

Cauley said it took until the next day to identify Clarke’s next-of-kin because that information was not on file.

He urges all Alabamians to list relatives who should be notified on the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s website.

