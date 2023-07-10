Wiregrass Gives Back
Dale County wreck victim identified as 65-year-old man

Victim identified in Ozark wreck.
Victim identified in Ozark wreck.(Associated Press (custom credit) | Associated Press)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dale County man was identified as the fatality in a wreck that happened on Sunday near Ozark.

Robert Lee Clarke, 65, who lived close to the scene of the wreck was the lone occupant of a single vehicle accident and identified by Dale County Coroner John Cauley

The accident occurred along Bill Deloney Road and Andrews Avenue.

Cauley said it took until the next day to identify Clarke’s next-of-kin because that information was not on file.

He urges all Alabamians to list relatives who should be notified on the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s website.

