Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Byron wins rain-shortened Atlanta NASCAR race for 4th win of season

William Byron celebrates in victory lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Atlanta...
William Byron celebrates in victory lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — William Byron won the rain-shortened NASCAR race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

It is Byron’s second win in Atlanta in the last two years and his fourth victory of the season.

The threat of rain affected strategy as drivers fought to move toward the front of the field before weather delayed or ended the race.

On lap 185, with 75 laps to go, NASCAR ordered cars to pit road due to rain and the possibility of lightning.

Only six minutes later, fans were warned of severe weather within eight miles of the track and were encouraged to leave the stadium immediately.

The race was called minutes later.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quavanta Britt, 22, of Marianna, FL was charged with Torture/Willful Abuse of a Child under 18...
Children left alone, mom charged
Baby Harlow found safe.
UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police
Brittany Michelle Howerton filed the suit in Coffee County Circuit Court, naming Polaris...
Woman sues manufacturer and man for her son’s UTV death
Former Dothan chief faces charges, trial nearing
A wanted Florida man is off the streets following a high speed chase.
High speed chase leads to arrest of suspected kidnapper

Latest News

Players have traveled in from across 30 different states, all with the same goal in mind, to be...
Young stars battle for tennis crown in Dothan
Some high caliber tennis is happening in the Wiregrass as the Westgate Tennis Complex hosts the...
Wiregrass welcomes hundreds of highly talented tennis stars
Dothan native and Northview High School graduate Gabe Gross (pictured) has been named associate...
Dothan native Gabe Gross named Auburn baseball associate head coach
Northview grad Gabe Cross will now be an associate head coach to Butch Thompson.
Dothan native among coaches promoted by Auburn baseball
The Wildcats homecourt now has some added flair to its presentation factor, as new LED show...
New additions at Wildcat Arena make gameday atmosphere unmatched