A Brief Pause in Storms Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Multiple rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms are impacting the Wiregrass this evening, some of them exhibiting gusty winds similar to yesterday’s storms. As the sun sets, storms will weaken and become more isolated during the late night hours. As the sun rises tomorrow, scattered showers and thunderstorms will redevelop and persist into the early afternoon as high temperatures reach between the high 80s and low 90s. Showers and storms will weaken and die tomorrow evening, leaving behind drier air that limits our rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday. Sufficient moisture for isolated shower and thunderstorm development returns to our area at the end of the week as high temperatures slightly rise into the middle 90s.

TONIGHT – Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low near 73°. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Early scattered showers and thunderstorms, then partly cloudy. High near 90°. Winds SW 10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 73°. Winds W 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 74° High: 93° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 95° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 94° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 95° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 96° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 3-4 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – A non-tropical low has the potential to develop a few hundred miles east of Bermuda in the next few days. However, it is expected to die quickly as it moves north into cooler waters. No tropical threats for the Southeast U.S. are on the horizon.

