Aviation College hosts camp for engineering-minded teens

By Grace Owens
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Local teens who aspire to break into the composites industry are in luck. The Alabama Aviation College is hosting a camp for high-schoolers to experience everything the composites industry has to offer.

This camp is free, and open to rising 9th through 12th graders. The camp will take place on July 17 through 19 from 9 a.m. until noon.

Participants will be learning about composite materials, especially how they’re used in the fields of aviation and aerospace engineering. Students will learn what composite materials are, how they’re made and how they’re used in these fields.

Students will also undertake some hands-on projects, including fabricating a piece of composite material.

They will also learn about future careers in the field of composites.

The college asks that participants wear closed-toe shoes while attending the camp, per their lab policy.

