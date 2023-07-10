Alabama representative publishes first book promoting yoga for children

ALABAMA (WTVM)- While 30 percent of adults take part in yoga, only eight percent of children according to a study done by the Good Body, but that number could be going up in Alabama.

One Alabama lawmaker has bent over backwards to pass legislation he believes in, and he has worked hard to change the lives of children in his community.

“I don’t know what’s wrong with this guy. He thinking about yoga,” said Alabama Rep. Jeremy Gray.

Gray began his career as an athlete, but after leaving the Canadian Football League, he found a way to share his experience with his hometown.

“You go off, and you get all of this knowledge. You become a bridge,” he said.

His dedication to yoga began when he was working as that “bridge” for his community, and was asked to fill in for a yoga instructor.

“So they put me in one day. Everybody loved me, and I had all these people coming to my class because you don’t have many male yoga instructors. So, they got me certified, I got all of the things that I needed and became a yoga instructor at the Opelika Sports Complex,” said Gray.

And when he took his seat in the Alabama state legislature, he was able to advocate for change.

Yoga had been banned in K-12 schools for nearly three decades almost Gray’s entire life. Knowing the good it did for him, he knew it would help children, and other instructors agreed.

“When you start them young, they get used to it,” he said.

Donna Kell has been teaching yoga for years, and knows the benefits children can get out of it, even aspects of yoga that they do better than adults.

“The younger they start the more natural they breathe, and then as you grow, American society teaches you the wrong breathing which is stressful breathing in your upper chest. You want to keep it deep,” she said.

When the bill was passed and made a law in 2021, Gray knew he wanted to reach more people. So he published his first book, “Yoga and Me” in June of this year, a children’s guide to yoga.

“The book really shows how breathing really helps you navigate the day to day life of being a kid,” he said.

Representative Gray’s book officially hit the shelves on June 22, and he is having a book signing in his hometown of Opelika on July 3.

