‘AIM to Heal” art exhibit features work from medical students

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass Museum of Art and the Alabama College of osteopathic medicine have partnered up to help the community learn with the “AIM to Heal” exhibit.

Students at the ACOM must take a creative arts therapy class as a part of their studies. Through art, aspiring physicians explore its healing power and how it can be used to send a clear message to their patients.

“Art isn’t just a skill set,” Sarah Adkins, a third-year student at ACOM and organizer of the exhibit, said. “It is also a way of being introspective and thinking about ourselves, thinking about our role as clinicians.”

Art is a way for ACOM students to deal with frustrations or heal wounds.

Samira Srutman’s “Cry Like You Mean It” was a way to heal the internal struggle of not feeling like she was enough. The painting shows who appears to be a little girl crying over a pink and green backdrop.

Kevin Allen’s “Aqueous Rebirth” shows the birth of a phoenix. After taking a closer look, you would notice that the phoenix contains positive phrases like “confident” and “family,” and it is born from an ocean of negativity.

These are a few works where the artist looked inward and reflected on self-healing. According to Adkins, being introspective helps build connections with others.

“In these artworks and these stories, we get to read from these student doctors and understand them as full people,” Adkins said. “Students are learning how to think of their future patients or neighbors or families as entire people, and I see that as being part and parcel with the future of the way medicine should be.”

Not only can art help doctors understand their own emotions, but it can be used to illustrate medical concepts.

Sabrina Simpson’s “Sustenance” illustrates the journey of the beginning and end of her painting by including the conceptual sketch next to the finished product. It also served as a chance to practice identifying anatomy by drawing the skeleton.

As for Sarah Adkins, she aimed to educate with her piece Surgeon General’s Warning.

“In this work, I asked a gas station attendant what his favorite cigarettes were,” Adkin said. “And I used them as part of the ceramic piece to try to explain to him why smoking was bad in a way that kind of transcends the vocabulary we would be able to say.”

The AIM in “AIM to Heal” stands for Arts in Medicine, an art organization on ACOM’s campus. Adkins said that out of about 400 students on campus, approximately 100 are a part of AIM.

The exhibit is on display in the museum until September 30 of this year. Learn more about the Wiregrass Museum of Art and its exhibits by clicking here.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.