Woman whose love affair led to prosecutor’s downfall jailed

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -The woman whose online love affair with a prosecuting attorney led to his arrest is back in jail after prison officials booted her from a work release and drug rehabilitation program.

Court documents filed Friday alleged Jamie Joann Connolly failed to take her medications as directed and revealed allegations that she “snorted” those medications.

The alleged violations dealt a blow to Connolly’s hopes that she would avoid prison on numerous other drug charges, including one that could put her behind bars for life.

Connolly is a habitual drug offender whose cases would have gone mostly unnoticed if not for her whistle blowing that led to the scandalous downfall of Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson.

After one of her numerous arrests, she wrote a letter detailing her cyber affair with Johnson, assigned to some of her cases.

Despite their steamy Facebook Messenger conversations, Johnson and Connolly appeared to have never met, and their relationship ended soon after drug agents claimed they found illegal narcotics in Connolly’s vehicle during a 2021 traffic stop.

However, behind bars following that arrest, Connolly wrote a letter to Houston County Circuit Judge Kevin Moulton detailing her relationship with Johnson.

That sparked a multi-agency investigation resulting in Johnson’s indictment on felony charges that he traded favors with female witnesses and/or defendants in cases assigned to his courtroom, though Connolly is not an alleged victim because Johnson’s relationship with her, while unethical, apparently violated no laws.

As for Connolly, she seemed on a path to freedom after years of addiction struggles.

Judges in two counties allowed her to participate in the Anniston, Alabama, rehabilitation and work program, and prosecutors dropped other charges.

She pleaded guilty to yet other possession charges in Dothan last month but likely would have remained in community corrections had she followed the rules.

Until she allegedly violated those rules, her biggest obstacle was a Trafficking charge that is under review by an appeals court because Covington County Circuit Judge Benjamin Bowden ordered prosecutors to reveal the informant that provided information to officers who arrested Connolly.

Assistant Alabama Attorney General Jimmy Thomas turned to the higher court, hoping to overturn that order.

A hearing on Connolly’s community corrections violation is pending. She is held in the Coffee County Jail.

Her attorney has not responded to the allegations.

