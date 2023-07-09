Slight Severe Risk for Sunday

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY)

SYNOPSIS – A wet, cooler evening is in store for the Wiregrass as scattered showers and thunderstorms drop temperatures into the high 70s and low 80s. However, these showers and storms will become more isolated as the sun sets. Tomorrow holds a slight severe weather risk where scattered thunderstorms can produce damaging wind gusts. Tomorrow’s showers and storms can last into late Sunday night and early Monday morning. We will see our typical slight chances of popcorn showers and thunderstorms return Monday afternoon as high temperatures gradually rise to the middle 90s towards the end of the week.

TONIGHT – Isolated showers and thunderstorms, then partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds W 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, then scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 91°. Winds WSW at 10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Scattered showers and thunderstorms . Low near 73°. Winds WSW 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Isolated showers and thunderstorms, partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 91° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 94° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 95° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 96° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Quiet conditions over the Atlantic continue as a couple weather models are depicting weak tropical waves departing from the African coastline in the next few days. However, tropical organization is unlikely for the time being.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.