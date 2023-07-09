Wiregrass Gives Back
Slight Severe Risk for Sunday

From Meteorologist Ryan Dugger in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Ryan Dugger
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY)

SYNOPSIS – A wet, cooler evening is in store for the Wiregrass as scattered showers and thunderstorms drop temperatures into the high 70s and low 80s. However, these showers and storms will become more isolated as the sun sets. Tomorrow holds a slight severe weather risk where scattered thunderstorms can produce damaging wind gusts. Tomorrow’s showers and storms can last into late Sunday night and early Monday morning. We will see our typical slight chances of popcorn showers and thunderstorms return Monday afternoon as high temperatures gradually rise to the middle 90s towards the end of the week.

TONIGHT – Isolated showers and thunderstorms, then partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds W 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, then scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 91°. Winds WSW at 10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Scattered showers and thunderstorms . Low near 73°. Winds WSW 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Isolated showers and thunderstorms, partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 91° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 94° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 95° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 96° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Quiet conditions over the Atlantic continue as a couple weather models are depicting weak tropical waves departing from the African coastline in the next few days. However, tropical organization is unlikely for the time being.

