Police searching for missing Enterprise woman
Bonnie Jeanette Unger was last seen late Saturday afternoon in the Forest Avenue area of Enterprise.
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -A 55-year-old Enterprise woman who may have impaired judgment is the target of a law enforcement search.
Bonnie Jeanette Unger was last seen late Saturday afternoon in the Forest Avenue area of Enterprise.
She may travel in a 2021 gray Chevrolet Equinox bearing Alabama plate 38A0351.
Those with information on Ms. Unger’s whereabouts should immediately contact the Enterprise Police Department at (334) 347-2222 or call 911.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.