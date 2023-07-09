Wiregrass Gives Back
More intense storm outbreaks forecast

“The primary threats include damaging winds, small hail, and isolated heavy rainfall,” Coffee County Deputy EMA Director Grant Lyons said Sunday morning.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Undated---(WTVY) -The National Weather Service warns of possible severe storms for the early part of this week.

“The primary threats include damaging winds, small hail, and isolated heavy rainfall,” Coffee County Deputy EMA Director Grant Lyons said Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service forecasts the likelihood of intense storms, mainly during the afternoon and evening.

Rain chances through Monday are 70 to 80 percent, with drier weather predicted later in the week.

Intense storms battered southeast Alabama on Saturday, downing a few trees but not causing significant damage or injuries, according to the most recent report.

