Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Dale County wreck claims one life

The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.(MGN)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -One person died Sunday afternoon in Dale County wreck, multiple law enforcement officers confirm.

The accident involved a truck that initial reports indicate flipped several times along Dale County Highway 34, also known a Deloney Road, near Ozark.

The driver, whose name is pending next-of-kin notification, was the sole occupant and not other vehicles were involved, Dale County Coroner John Cauley told News4.

This story will be updated.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Alabama man is apparent drowning victim
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow and Rodreshia Russaw leave the federal courthouse in Montgomery after...
Kenneth Glasgow’s family promised immunity in plea deal
Splashing water
Alabama man may have drowned attempting to save dog
Conflicting reports causing hearsay battle among citizen and sheriff.
Video causes debate between morality and legality in Holmes County
Storm
Powerful storms tumble trees in Houston County

Latest News

Jamie Connolly at the Houston County Courthouse with attorney David Harrison on November 7, 2022.
Woman whose love affair led to prosecutor’s downfall jailed
storm
More intense storm outbreaks forecast
Bonnie Unger photo
Police searching for missing Enterprise woman
Since the cafe opening in August, they've gotten nearly 1,000 cats adopted. (Source: WAVE 3...
Share your kitten photos for National Kitten Day!