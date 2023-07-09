Dale County wreck claims one life

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -One person died Sunday afternoon in Dale County wreck, multiple law enforcement officers confirm.

The accident involved a truck that initial reports indicate flipped several times along Dale County Highway 34, also known a Deloney Road, near Ozark.

The driver, whose name is pending next-of-kin notification, was the sole occupant and not other vehicles were involved, Dale County Coroner John Cauley told News4.

This story will be updated.

