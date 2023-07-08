Wiregrass United Way hosting dinner fundraiser for CEO’s birthday

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Imagine being able to feed 12 people for just $20?! In today’s economy, it sounds like a long shot, but a recent fundraiser makes it possible.

The Wiregrass United Way is holding a fundraiser for the CEO Walter Hill. In honor of his 60th birthday, the organization is raffling off a dinner for 12 people when the goal of $6,060 is reached.

One ticket can be purchased for $20, four tickets will cost $60 and for the best odds, $120 will get a donor 10 tickets.

The dinner will be presented by Hill, his wife, State Representative Paul Lee and his wife Ellen.

“We have lots of ways you can donate. It’s all on our social media, Venmo, online and through our website through a special link there, as well as cash or check if they see me or want to stop by our office,” said Hill. “I’m just appreciative of everyone who has already participated.”

If funds reach the stretch goal of $12,120, two 12 person dinners will be raffled off.

The raffle will be drawn on August 1 at the WUW Pacesetter Kickoff.

