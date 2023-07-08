Video causes debate between morality and legality in Holmes County

HOLMES COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A viral video is garnering attention in Holmes County, and seems to be causing differing opinions.

On July 1, The Nadery family, Eugene, Brittni and two children, were headed back to their Florida home from Enterprise.

Brittni Nadery had been feeling pains that caused her to think she may be going into labor at just 23 weeks, which would’ve been her second premature birth.

“I didn’t want to scare my husband because of everything that had happened previously,” said Brittni Nadery. “He saw the way I was sitting and kept asking if I was ok. I finally agreed and said , ‘Ok, let’s go to the hospital.”

When her husband Eugene heard that, he sprung into action, trying to rush his wife to the hospital.

“When she asked for help, that’s when husband and dad kicks in, and like any husband or dad would do, they are going to get their wife to the hospital,” said Mr. Nadery.

Eugene claims to have accelerated and passed a truck first. According to a release put out by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the truck was Sheriff John Tate.

According to reports, Tate turned his lights on in his truck to pull over the Nadery family.

The report says Sheriff Tate offered EMS for Brittni to take her to the hospital, but Nadery refused.

“People are saying, ‘Why didn’t you just wait for an ambulance?’ Well, that would’ve taken twice as long than for us just to go ahead and get there,” said Mrs. Nadery.

According to the release from HCSO, the Nadery family drove to Doctors Memorial Hospital in Bonifay with Sheriff Tate right behind them. This had started from the traffic stop, which took place just south of Esto, Florida, approximately 15 miles.

Upon getting to the hospital, Eugene had taken Brittni inside to be see by a doctor. He then made his way back out to his truck to see Sheriff Tate writing him citations.

According to Mr. Nadery, Sheriff Tate was speaking aggressively and threatening to arrest him multiple times.

Eugene pulled out his phone and began to record the situation. He says Sheriff Tate’s demeanor changed once he was being recorded.

“Now you are calming down because we are on live,” Mr. Nadery is heard saying offscreen as he films Sheriff Tate. This video has received more than 3 million views combined on various social media platforms.

According to Eugene, he received a citation for reckless driving, no insurance and no tag. He says he is not trying to refute the citations, but both Mr. and Mrs. Nadery felt the situation could’ve been handled better.

“You would also get in front of that vehicle and make sure that they safely made it to the hospital and that could’ve prevented a lot of this,” said Mrs. Nadery. “Then, handle the citations after the fact. Get the pregnant woman to the hospital.”

The statement released by HCSO and the Nadery family have some conflicting statements.

The release claims Nadery reached speeds of 100 mph, ran cars into the shoulder, and blew through a stoplight. Nadery claims to have never driven faster than 80 mph, and claimed the sheriff would’ve called in back up to close roads or stop traffic if he was driving as recklessly as reported.

Outside of the release by HCSO which was posted on their Facebook Page and emailed out, News4 did not receive any other communication from the office, despite multiple attempts at communication.

According to Jeana Prescott in the records department of HCSO, no incident report was filed, only citations were written.

Mrs. Nadery did not go into another premature delivery. After receiving care, it was discovered that she was having issues with her magnesium levels.

