Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Summertime in the Wiregrass

From Meteorologist Ryan Dugger in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Ryan Dugger
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -

SYNOPSIS – The air remains hot and humid in the Wiregrass, which are the right ingredients for afternoon showers and thunderstorms to continue developing this weekend and during the week ahead. Sunday and Monday hold the best chance for scattered shower and thunderstorm development while popcorn showers and storms will likely occur through Friday. High temperatures will start inching back into the middle 90s by Thursday as lows stay in the middle 70s.

TONIGHT – Isolated showers and thunderstorms, then partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds W at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, then PM isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 93°. Winds W at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 75°. Winds W at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 93° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 91° 50%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 92° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 94° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 95° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The Atlantic Basin remains fairly stable after the first week of July. No tropical developments are expected in the days ahead.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pastor Kenneth Glasgow, accompanied by his girlfriend, leaves the federal courthouse in...
Pastor Glasgow, Al Sharpton’s brother, sentenced to 30 months
The City of Daleville mourns the loss of a beloved officer this week. Officer James Gresham...
Daleville mourns the loss of Officer James (Pops) Gresham
An investigation is underway into the killing of a person in Marianna after they were found...
Marianna murder investigation underway
Montgomery Whitewater announces grand opening festival schedule
Montgomery Whitewater’s grand opening set for Friday
Police have not yet released the names of the victims, but NewsChannel 7 spoke with the...
“He was a sweet, caring boy”: Mother of July 4th shooting victim speaks

Latest News

Meteorologist Ryan Dugger Weathercast 07-07-23
Meteorologist Ryan Dugger Weathercast 07-07-23
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Rain chances continue today
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Thursday, July 6, 2023
4Warn Weather
Typical July Pattern In Place