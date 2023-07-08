Summertime in the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -

SYNOPSIS – The air remains hot and humid in the Wiregrass, which are the right ingredients for afternoon showers and thunderstorms to continue developing this weekend and during the week ahead. Sunday and Monday hold the best chance for scattered shower and thunderstorm development while popcorn showers and storms will likely occur through Friday. High temperatures will start inching back into the middle 90s by Thursday as lows stay in the middle 70s.

TONIGHT – Isolated showers and thunderstorms, then partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds W at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, then PM isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 93°. Winds W at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 75°. Winds W at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 93° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 91° 50%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 92° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 94° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 95° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The Atlantic Basin remains fairly stable after the first week of July. No tropical developments are expected in the days ahead.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.