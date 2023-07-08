South Alabama man is apparent drowning victim

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -A Covington County fisherman apparently drowned Saturday in the Conecuh River.

The body of 79-year-old Woodrow R. Smith was recovered near Gantt Lake, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency spokesperson Sergeant Jeremy Burkett said in a statement.

He was believed to be fishing overnight and was found approximately 30 yards downstream from his vessel without a personal flotation device.

There is an ongoing investigation, Burkett said.

