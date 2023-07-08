Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

South Alabama man is apparent drowning victim

(https://new.mgnonline.com/)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -A Covington County fisherman apparently drowned Saturday in the Conecuh River.

The body of 79-year-old Woodrow R. Smith was recovered near Gantt Lake, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency spokesperson Sergeant Jeremy Burkett said in a statement.

He was believed to be fishing overnight and was found approximately 30 yards downstream from his vessel without a personal flotation device.

There is an ongoing investigation, Burkett said.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pastor Kenneth Glasgow, accompanied by his girlfriend, leaves the federal courthouse in...
Pastor Glasgow, Al Sharpton’s brother, sentenced to 30 months
Conflicting reports causing hearsay battle among citizen and sheriff.
Video causes debate between morality and legality in Holmes County
Nikko’s Japanese Restaurant in Pace, Florida announced its closure on July 7, 2023.
Restaurant closed amid meth in food allegations
An investigation is underway into the killing of a person in Marianna after they were found...
Marianna murder investigation underway
Bradberry has been charged with throwing a deadly missile and aggravated assault on a law...
Man arrested for throwing explosive device under a police car

Latest News

No air conditioning can be life-threatening, especially during the recent high summer heat. One...
Woman claims public housing ignored her pleas amid failed air-conditioning
Splashing water
Alabama man may have drowned attempting to save dog
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow and Rodreshia Russaw leave the federal courthouse in Montgomery after...
Kenneth Glasgow’s family promised immunity in plea deal
Donations can earn you raffle tickets, and if your name is drawn you will receive a dinner for...
Wiregrass United Way hosting dinner fundraiser for CEO’s birthday