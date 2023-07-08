Restaurant closed amid meth in food allegations

PACE, Fla. (WTVY) - A Florida panhandle restaurant closed after an investigation into alleged illegal drugs put into customers’ food.

“Today, a family owned and operated business is closed, 20 employees are out of work, all because of the power of social media,” Nikko Japanese Steakhouse said in a social media post. “We have been brutally harassed, daily, by various media outlets, who have slandered and defamed every aspect of our business.”

Seven people tested positive for illegal narcotics last month after apparently dining at the Pace, Florida restaurant, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office and an attorney claiming at least three tested positive for methamphetamine.

Investigators could not tie the restaurant to drugs, but a state regulatory agency said it discovered dozens of health violations at Nikko’s.

