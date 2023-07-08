Wiregrass Gives Back
Restaurant closed amid meth in food allegations

“Today, a family owned and operated business is closed, 20 employees are out of work, all because of the power of social media,” Nikko Japanese Steakhouse said in a social media post.
Nikko’s Japanese Restaurant in Pace, Florida announced its closure on July 7, 2023.
Nikko’s Japanese Restaurant in Pace, Florida announced its closure on July 7, 2023.(WALA)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PACE, Fla. (WTVY) - A Florida panhandle restaurant closed after an investigation into alleged illegal drugs put into customers’ food.

“Today, a family owned and operated business is closed, 20 employees are out of work, all because of the power of social media,” Nikko Japanese Steakhouse said in a social media post. “We have been brutally harassed, daily, by various media outlets, who have slandered and defamed every aspect of our business.”

Seven people tested positive for illegal narcotics last month after apparently dining at the Pace, Florida restaurant, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office and an attorney claiming at least three tested positive for methamphetamine.

Investigators could not tie the restaurant to drugs, but a state regulatory agency said it discovered dozens of health violations at Nikko’s.

