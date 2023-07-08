Wiregrass Gives Back
Powerful storms tumble trees in Houston County

Storm
Storm(MGN)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -Strong thunderstorms knocked down a few trees Saturday, with most tumbling in the southern part of Houston County.

Multiple emergency sources reported downed trees along Alabama Highway 109 at Providence Road near the Florida line.

Others fell along County Road 33 at Smithville Road and along Fletcher Smith Road at Metcalf Street near Cottonwood. Yet another fell along Highway 55.

No injuries or significant damage were reported, though one, possibly two, rural roads were briefly shut down because of debris.

The National Weather Service warned of 60 miles-per-hour in the thunderstorms.

