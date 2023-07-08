Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

‘Miracle pup’: Dog found suffering with 200-plus ticks saved by animal rescuers

A puppy named Trooper has been able to beat the odds and survive after being found covered in ticks and malnourished. (Source: KFYR)
By Haley Burchett and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROLLA, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - Animal rescuers in North Dakota say a puppy is recovering after being found with hundreds of ticks and malnourished.

Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue founder Keith Benning said he received a call last month about a puppy that had more than 200 ticks and being severely emaciated.

At only six weeks old, puppies as tiny as Trooper aren’t expected to endure such suffering.

But his rescue team is calling him a “miracle pup” as he is on the mend after being found in such conditions.

“Trooper has just been a joy to watch. He’s come through adversity and is still loving and caring,” said Louise Anderson, the rescue’s out-of-state adoption team lead. “We’re excited about his next home.”

Rescuers said Trooper spent about two weeks with Benning after they found him and the 6-week-old pup quickly stole his heart.

“Puppies and dogs need a second chance, and we’re glad we were able to give it to him. There’s a lot more like him out there,” Benning said.

According to Benning, Trooper’s foster home is providing the dog with a safe place to live until he is officially adopted.

“He is the most affectionate puppy we’ve ever had. He gives hugs and is the sweetest little thing,” said Sheila Bentley, Trooper’s foster mom.

The animal rescue team said they are expecting Trooper to find his forever home very soon.

Copyright 2023 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pastor Kenneth Glasgow, accompanied by his girlfriend, leaves the federal courthouse in...
Pastor Glasgow, Al Sharpton’s brother, sentenced to 30 months
An investigation is underway into the killing of a person in Marianna after they were found...
Marianna murder investigation underway
The Eagles are heading on the road for what they say will be their "final" tour.
The Eagles announce their final tour after 52 years as a band
Bradberry has been charged with throwing a deadly missile and aggravated assault on a law...
Man arrested for throwing explosive device under a police car
The Houston County Courthouse parking lot between the building and North Foster Street will be...
Employee only parking begins next week at Houston County Courthouse

Latest News

Splashing water
Alabama man may have drowned attempting to save dog
Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from a jail in northwestern Pennsylvania.
Inmate suspected of homicide escapes from a Pennsylvania jail using bed sheets
Authorities in Arizona rescued a bobcat that was stuck in a car.
Bobcat rescued after driver finds it stuck under hood
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his economic agenda at Flex LTD, Thursday, July 6,...
Biden is heading to Europe. A king and a war are on his agenda