Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

US soccer star Megan Rapinoe announces she’ll retire after the NWSL season

FILE - In this July 7, 2019 file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring...
FILE - In this July 7, 2019 file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Days before heading to her fourth World Cup, Megan Rapinoe announced Saturday she’ll retire at the end of the National Women’s Soccer League season.

Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Instagram, saying she “never could have imagined the ways in which soccer would shape & change my life forever.”

“It is with a deep sense of peace & gratitude that I have decided this will be my final season playing this beautiful game,” the Olympic gold medalist and two-time World Cup champion said.

The U.S. team is aiming for a third consecutive title when the Women’s World Cup kicks off on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pastor Kenneth Glasgow, accompanied by his girlfriend, leaves the federal courthouse in...
Pastor Glasgow, Al Sharpton’s brother, sentenced to 30 months
Conflicting reports causing hearsay battle among citizen and sheriff.
Video causes debate between morality and legality in Holmes County
Nikko’s Japanese Restaurant in Pace, Florida announced its closure on July 7, 2023.
Restaurant closed amid meth in food allegations
An investigation is underway into the killing of a person in Marianna after they were found...
Marianna murder investigation underway
Bradberry has been charged with throwing a deadly missile and aggravated assault on a law...
Man arrested for throwing explosive device under a police car

Latest News

Ground staff pull over the rain cover onto Court no. 18 on day six of the Wimbledon tennis...
At rainy Wimbledon, Alcaraz among those playing day after day -- and winning
South Alabama man is apparent drowning victim
Target announces deals for back-to-school starting this month.
Target offering back-to-school deals for teachers, students starting in July
FILE - Advocates gather for a rally at the state Capitol complex in Nashville, Tenn., to oppose...
Tennessee can enforce ban on transgender care for minors, court says