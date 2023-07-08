Kenneth Glasgow’s family promised immunity in plea deal

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Prosecutors agreed not to pursue charges against three relatives of Dothan pastor Kenneth Glasgow if investigators discover they committed fraud.

On Thursday, a federal judge sentenced Glasgow, Reverend Al Sharpton’s brother, to 30 months after he reached a plea agreement with prosecutors that, among other things, provides immunity to his family.

Those relatives are Earnestine “Tina” Glasgow, Kenneth Glasgow’s mother for whom the outreach Moma Tina’s Mission House is named; Rodreshia Russaw, his longtime significant other; and his daughter, Kenyetta Rich.

During Thursday’s sentencing hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon Bates reiterated his pledge not to pursue charges against those people.

Watch: Glasgow receives 30 months

However, Bates told U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker he is unaware of wrongdoing on their part, believing Glasgow’s attorneys were “covering their bases” in case something came up later by insisting on the immunity.

The pledge not to prosecute applies only to potential wrongdoing related Glasgow’s crimes.

The clergyman also will not face additional related charges, according to the agreement.

From 2016 to 2019, Glasgow withdrew a total of $1,300,848.54 in cash from The Ordinary People Society and Prodigal Child Project, non-profits he founded, but never accounted for that money on IRS forms or tax returns of his own, according to the Department of Justice.

He collected Social Security disability benefits, claiming he could not work, but in other official documents, Glasgow claimed he worked 110 hours a week for his nonprofits without compensation.

To collect disability payments, Glasgow told the Social Security Administration that he struggled with mobility, dressing, and preparing meals. But he failed to answer questions about his ability to handle money, per the Department of Justice.

He also admitted to purchasing illegal narcotics from a Dothan supplier targeted in FBI wiretaps.

Willie Frank Peterson, 50, also from Dothan, pleaded guilty to his involvement in the drug conspiracy on March 14 and awaits sentencing.

Despite his crimes, Glasgow’s supporters said he often used his money that may have been obtained by fraud to assist those in need.

Bryan Stevenson, who founded Equal Justice Initiative, testified at Thursday’s hearing about Moma Tina’s Mission and the thousands provided meals through that effort.

Russaw, who testified that Glasgow rescued her from an abusive relationship 14 years ago, testified that TOPS had adopted new accounting procedures because of the scandal. She currently leads that organization.

Glasgow begins serving his 30-month sentence on August 17.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.