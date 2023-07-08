Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Woman claims public housing ignored her pleas amid failed air-conditioning

No air conditioning can be life-threatening, especially during the recent high summer heat. One Dothan family dealt with that for over two weeks.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -

A Dothan woman living in public housing waited nearly two weeks for air-conditioning repairs as temperatures zoomed to near-record highs.

Amber Harris said the heat became so stifling that she and her two children—ages 4 and 5---had to stay elsewhere because of health concerns.

“(He’s had a) hard time breathing, hard time sleeping,” Harris said of her child who has asthma.

While sympathetic to her situation, a Dothan Housing Authority spokesperson said the problem was not considered an emergency and workers handled the matter as they would other routine repairs.

“Normally, work orders are responded to in 7 to 10 business days,” DHA Communications Coordinator Leah Gunn told News4.

She admits the July 4th holiday, when temperatures teetered around 100 degrees, slowed repairs but insists maintenance workers had fixed the broken cooling system before Harris complained during a News4 interview on Thursday.

Gunn also said that Harris delayed reporting her broken cooling system.

After work crews made repairs, which they documented with photos, they returned to the apartment to check on the matter only to find that Harris had turned off her thermostat, Gunn said.

Harris’ home is in Center Ridge, an inner-city apartment community formerly Martin Homes, where income determines rent.

The two women disagree on other matters related to the system breakdown.

Harris claims her first work order “got lost,” while Gunn said Harris failed to immediately report the outage.

Gunn said there were several other air-conditioning failures during the same time as Harris’ outage, and that tied up portable air-conditioning units that could have otherwise provided relief.

Gunn points out that DHA serves about 1500 residents.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pastor Kenneth Glasgow, accompanied by his girlfriend, leaves the federal courthouse in...
Pastor Glasgow, Al Sharpton’s brother, sentenced to 30 months
Conflicting reports causing hearsay battle among citizen and sheriff.
Video causes debate between morality and legality in Holmes County
Nikko’s Japanese Restaurant in Pace, Florida announced its closure on July 7, 2023.
Restaurant closed amid meth in food allegations
An investigation is underway into the killing of a person in Marianna after they were found...
Marianna murder investigation underway
Bradberry has been charged with throwing a deadly missile and aggravated assault on a law...
Man arrested for throwing explosive device under a police car

Latest News

Splashing water
Alabama man may have drowned attempting to save dog
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow and Rodreshia Russaw leave the federal courthouse in Montgomery after...
Kenneth Glasgow’s family promised immunity in plea deal
Donations can earn you raffle tickets, and if your name is drawn you will receive a dinner for...
Wiregrass United Way hosting dinner fundraiser for CEO’s birthday
A viral video showing Sheriff John Tate issuing citations to an angry father who had just...
Viral video gaining attention from Holmes County