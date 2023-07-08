Woman claims public housing ignored her pleas amid failed air-conditioning

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -

A Dothan woman living in public housing waited nearly two weeks for air-conditioning repairs as temperatures zoomed to near-record highs.

Amber Harris said the heat became so stifling that she and her two children—ages 4 and 5---had to stay elsewhere because of health concerns.

“(He’s had a) hard time breathing, hard time sleeping,” Harris said of her child who has asthma.

While sympathetic to her situation, a Dothan Housing Authority spokesperson said the problem was not considered an emergency and workers handled the matter as they would other routine repairs.

“Normally, work orders are responded to in 7 to 10 business days,” DHA Communications Coordinator Leah Gunn told News4.

She admits the July 4th holiday, when temperatures teetered around 100 degrees, slowed repairs but insists maintenance workers had fixed the broken cooling system before Harris complained during a News4 interview on Thursday.

Gunn also said that Harris delayed reporting her broken cooling system.

After work crews made repairs, which they documented with photos, they returned to the apartment to check on the matter only to find that Harris had turned off her thermostat, Gunn said.

Harris’ home is in Center Ridge, an inner-city apartment community formerly Martin Homes, where income determines rent.

The two women disagree on other matters related to the system breakdown.

Harris claims her first work order “got lost,” while Gunn said Harris failed to immediately report the outage.

Gunn said there were several other air-conditioning failures during the same time as Harris’ outage, and that tied up portable air-conditioning units that could have otherwise provided relief.

Gunn points out that DHA serves about 1500 residents.

