Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Authorities search for “dangerous” inmate who escaped from a Pennsylvania jail using sheets

Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from a jail in northwestern Pennsylvania. (Credit: City of Warren Police Department via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities were searching Saturday for an inmate described by police as “very dangerous” who escaped from a jail in northwestern Pennsylvania using bed sheets, officials said.

Michael Burham was last seen wearing a blue denim coat from the jail, white and orange pants, and orange shoes, Warren police said Friday.

Burham was being held on arson and burglary charges and was a suspect in a homicide investigation, police said. He was also associated with a prior carjacking and kidnapping of a local couple, police said.

“He is considered very dangerous, and the public is asked to be vigilant and report anything out of the ordinary,” police said in a Facebook post.

Officials say he escaped by climbing on exercise equipment and using bed sheets tied together.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pastor Kenneth Glasgow, accompanied by his girlfriend, leaves the federal courthouse in...
Pastor Glasgow, Al Sharpton’s brother, sentenced to 30 months
An investigation is underway into the killing of a person in Marianna after they were found...
Marianna murder investigation underway
The Eagles are heading on the road for what they say will be their "final" tour.
The Eagles announce their final tour after 52 years as a band
Bradberry has been charged with throwing a deadly missile and aggravated assault on a law...
Man arrested for throwing explosive device under a police car
The Houston County Courthouse parking lot between the building and North Foster Street will be...
Employee only parking begins next week at Houston County Courthouse

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his economic agenda at Flex LTD, Thursday, July 6,...
Biden is heading to Europe. A king and a war are on his agenda
FILE - Police in El Paso, Texas, are investigating a shooting.
Texas police find 6 people injured after shooting at El Paso party, updated news report says
Ground staff pull over the rain cover onto Court no. 18 on day six of the Wimbledon tennis...
The rain returns to Wimbledon on Day 6 of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament
Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from a jail in northwestern Pennsylvania.
Authorities search for "dangerous" inmate who escaped from a Pennsylvania jail using sheets