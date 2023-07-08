Alabama man may have drowned attempting to save dog

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Emergency rescue crews continued their search on Saturday for a missing man last seen trying to save a dog on an Alabama lake and who is feared drowned.

Missing after the Lake Gunsterville incident that occurred about dusk on Friday is 65-year-old Jeffrey S. Abston of Albertville.

Abston went into the water in the South Sauty area,” said Sergeant Jeremy Burkett, Public Affairs Coordinator for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, in a statement.

He revealed that ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division troopers are aiding local agencies in the search and recovery effort.

Burkett’s statement did not reveal if the dog survived.

