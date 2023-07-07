Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

TSA on pace to seize record number of guns, report says

TSA officers at West Virginia International Yeager Airport stopped a man with this loaded...
TSA officers at West Virginia International Yeager Airport stopped a man with this loaded handgun at the security checkpoint on Wednesday.(Source: TSA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Everyone knows you’re not supposed to bring a gun onto an airplane.

That’s one of the main reasons security checkpoints exist. But it hasn’t stopped thousands of people from trying.

The Transportation Security Administration said it has intercepted more than 3,300 guns this year, 92 percent of them loaded.

If that trend continues, it will exceed 6,600 by the end of the year, which would set a new record. Only 10 years ago, the TSA stopped just over 1,900 guns all year.

That number has been steadily climbing, except in 2020 because of the pandemic.

If you try to bring a gun on an airplane, it will cost you a $1,500 fine, and the TSA said that is rarely lowered on appeal.

It’s legal to travel with a gun. You just have to put it in a checked bag. You also have to tell the airline and make sure it is not loaded.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Daleville mourns the loss of a beloved officer this week. Officer James Gresham...
Daleville mourns the loss of Officer James (Pops) Gresham
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow, accompanied by his girlfriend, leaves the federal courthouse in...
Pastor Glasgow, Al Sharpton’s brother, sentenced to 30 months
Police have not yet released the names of the victims, but NewsChannel 7 spoke with the...
“He was a sweet, caring boy”: Mother of July 4th shooting victim speaks
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has proposed a fine for Rex Lumber over a...
Rex Lumber responds to OSHA finding in Troy saw mill death
An investigation is underway into the killing of a person in Marianna after they were found...
Marianna murder investigation underway

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a stop at a solar manufacturing company that's part of his...
Biden launches new push to limit health care costs, hoping to show he can save money for families
Montgomery Whitewater announces grand opening festival schedule
Montgomery Whitewater’s grand opening set for Friday, ribbon cutting at 9 a.m.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Animal Services arrives on the scene of a Sarasota Police Department...
6-year-old dies after dog bite incident
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022.
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta over Threads